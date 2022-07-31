CM Punjab announces relief package for flood-affected families

Lahore: CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi has announced financial relief for flood-affected families in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi chaired a meeting regarding the repercussions of recent floods and rains in the province. The CM has announced to provide a relief package for flood-affected families.

An amount of Rs800,000 will be provided to families of people who died due to floods. A committee would estimate losses and distribute relief packages among the deserving.

The CM has also ordered the rebuilding of damaged roads on an emergency basis and establish medical camps in the province. Flood-affected people would also be vaccinated against viral diseases.

The CM has been ordered to distribute dry rations among people, while the administration has been ordered to evacuate water using dewatering pumps.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader said that he would soon visit flood-affected areas.

Earlier on July 27, the names of the ruling parties’ MPAs in the Punjab Assembly who will likely be part of the cabinet of the newly elected Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had emerged.

According to details, Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of law ministry while Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti, and Murad Raas will get ministerial slots in the Punjab cabinet.

