Imran Khan to meet CM Punjab today for important decisions

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would meet with Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi to make some important decisions regarding the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI Chairman would also restart the Ehsaas program and Sehat Card, which were discontinued after the ouster of PTI’s provincial government in April.

PTI sources say that the decision to initiate the Ihsas ration card would also be made in today’s meeting. The card would enable poor people to buy subsidized ghee, flour, sugar and other items.

They added that the shelters closed by the PML-N government would also be reopened.

The CM Pervaiz Illahi would brief the PTI Chairman on the law and order situation of the province. The formation of the cabinet would also be discussed in the meeting.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moosa Elahi, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Zain Qureshi, Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid and others attended the ceremony.

