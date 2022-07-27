Imran Khan says ‘Pakistanis becoming a nation for first time’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan said that Pakistanis are becoming a nation for the first time as they took to the streets over his call against the ‘imported government and a ‘foreign conspiracy’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan addressed the nation today after PTI’s victory in the Supreme Court (SC).

Imran Khan congratulated the nation for supporting the PTI to challenge the corrupt rulers who had toppled the elected government of his political party three months ago. He said that for the first time, overseas Pakistanis protested against the ‘imported government’.

“Pakistanis are becoming a nation and coming out of their homes.” He said that the nationals exhibited exemplary support to the PTI in the recent Punjab by-polls.

He said that political rivals used all tactics to defeat the PTI but remained failed. “They tried to defeat us in the by-polls with the collaboration of the election commission,” he alleged. Khan added that the corrupt rulers faced defeat due to the resistance of the nation.

He said that the economic indicators were good during the PTI government and the country witnessed 6 per cent economic growth while the government was fully focused on the development of the information technology sector.

Imran Khan questioned why the power matrix remained silent on the conspiracy against the successful government. He said that economic stability could not be sustained in a situation of political instability.

He said that PTI had started a successful poverty alleviation program, Ehsaas and health card, in Pakistan. “PTI has established its government in Punjab now. We will restore the Ehsaas program and health card scheme in the province.”

“We are also going to start a ration program in Punjab. Through the ration program, the government will provide essential commodities including cooking oil, ghee, sugar and other products at low cost.”

He paid tribute to Pakistanis who successfully fought the ‘foreign conspiracy’ as a nation.

He said that fresh elections are the only solution to the political crisis in Pakistan. He also demanded to establish a trustworthy election commission. The PTI chairman reiterated that the current chief election commissioner (CEC) was not trustworthy.

Earlier, Imran Khan lauded the apex court after the three-member bench declared the ruling of the Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker “illegal”.

SC verdict

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the arguments on the Punjab CM election case.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

