CM Punjab announces relief package for flood affectees

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi on Sunday announced an Rs1 million grant for flood victims whose homes have been damaged in the southern parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, Parvez Elahi said that Sania Nishtar will be overseeing the distribution of relief goods and funds in the province. “I have talked to Sania Nishtar and she approved giving homes to affectees on a 40 percent relief.”

He further shared that other than grant for construction of homes, the flood affectees who have lost their livestock will be given Rs75000 for each animal. “The farmers will also be given solar pumps.”

Speaking on political matters, he announced that the government was planning a legislation that will halt way for any conspiracy to overthrow a government.

Sharing his achievements during the incumbent tenure, the chief minister said that he had devolved the Rescue 1122 service to small districts while medicines will be provided free of cost in emergencies of all hospitals.

Rain claims 187 lives in Punjab

At least 187 people, including 39 children, have lost their lives in flash floods trigged by heavy rains in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to details, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report containing the details of the damage caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in Punjab.

The PDMA, in its report, stated that the recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods have killed almost 187 people – including 39 children and 42 women – and injured over 2,023 others in Punjab.

The report further highlighted that almost 46,320 homes were either partially or completely damaged in the relentless downpours across the province. Rains and floods also caused death to over two lakh large animals.

Over 15,592 people were living in the relief camps established by the provincial government. The PDMA Punjab said the authority in concert with other government organisations is carrying out relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas.

