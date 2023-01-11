CM Punjab approves wheat supply to Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday approved the wheat supply to Balochistan province amid flour crisis across the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Balochistan government spokesman said that CM Punjab has approved the supply of 21,000 Metric Ton wheat to Balochistan in a bid to fill the space of wheat deficit across the province.

The spokesperson further said that Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been in constant contact with CM Pervaiz Elahi regarding the wheat shortage issue.

CM Balochistan Bizenjo has appreciated the support of Punjab government to approve the wheat supply in this ‘critical time’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Government requested provincial government to lift Section 144 imposed on the flour distribution, upon which the Punjab government shows gratitude and lift the imposed restriction at earliest.

Earlier in the day, Wheat prices in Punjab’s open market decreased by Rs1,200 per maund, after the increase in wheat quota and import.

According to market dealers, the per maund wheat price dropped to Rs4,000 from Rs5,200. Following the reduction of Rs1,200 per maund, the per kg wheat price in the open market has dropped to Rs100 from 130.

The sources familiar with the development said the price of wheat is coming down due to an increase in the government’s quota and the arrival of imported wheat.

The market dealers are expecting a reduction of Rs300 to 400 per maund in the coming days.

