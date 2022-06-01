CM Punjab calls for strict laws against kite flying

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, taking notice of the death of a boy by a sharp kite string, has called for strict laws against kite flying in Punjab.

According to details, CM Hamza Shehbaz visited the bereaved family of the boy who died from a sharp kite string and offered his condolences.

Talking to media representatives during his visit he said that the government needs to make and implement strict laws against kite flying. People caught flying kites with sharp strings would be penalised accordingly, he added.

Talking about the rapid increase in inflation Hamza Shehbaz said that they are doing their best to provide cheap flour to people. People would soon be provided with relief, he added.

Numerous people have lost their lives due to sharp kite strings in Punjab in the recent past. Despite a ban on kite flying, the administration has been unable to cur the use of sharp strings to fly kites.

Also Read:PTI leaders urge Chief Secretary to denotify Hamza Shehbaz

Earlier on May 21, 18-year-old Muhammad Ahsan, popularly known as the ‘Golden Man of Islamabad’, had met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at CM Office.

The ‘Golden Man of Islamabad’, who originally belongs to Karachi, met with Punjab chief minister at CM House here in Lahore. Muhammad Ahsan met with CM Hamza at the latter’s request.

Comments