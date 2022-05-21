PTI leaders urge Chief Secretary to denotify Hamza Shehbaz

PTI leaders on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab to denotify Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have urged the CS Punjab for the removal of CM Punjab amid the Election Commission’s decision to de-seat 25 defecting PTI MPAs.

According to the letter written by PTI, they have demanded the retrieval of the 30 April notification notifying Hamza Shareef. PTI leaders claim that Hamza has lost the majority of the house after the de-seating of disgruntled PTI MNAs who voted for him in the CM election.

Moreover, they demanded Chief Secretary reverse all decisions made by Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister Punjab. They warned about going to the Supreme Court if Hamza is not denotified as the CM.

On May 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers include Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sabtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

