CM Punjab election: LHC summons PA deputy speaker on PML-Q plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari tomorrow in a plea filed by PML-Q to challenge the single bench’s decision to restore his powers to conduct election for new chief minister in Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

The registrar of the LHC has been directed to inform the deputy speaker regarding the decision through special communication. The hearing of the case was carried by a division bench headed by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has filed an intra-court appeal against the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) single bench for holding Punjab Assembly session on April 16, saying that the court does not have the right to intervene in matters of the assembly.

The intra-court appeal stated that the LHC’s single bench did not listen to their arguments and it does not have any right to proceed the case. “The assembly’s proceedings and powers cannot be challenged in the court and the plea filed by PML-N was non-maintainable,” it said.

The plea filed by the PML-Q asked the LHC to declare the decision from single bench as null and void.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in its verdict on Wednesday rejected Hamza Shehbaz’s plea for holding early election of the chief minister of Punjab.

PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz had filed petition in the high court for holding early election of the chief minister’s office in Punjab. “The parties should perform their constitutional duties impartially,” Chief Justice LHC said in a brief order over the matter.

The high court also restored the deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s powers over his plea with regard to revocation of his powers.

“No negligence will be tolerated,” the bench warned while ording free and fair election of the chief minister’s election on April 16.

The court also directed the Secretary Punjab Assembly to finalize preparations for election by April 15.

