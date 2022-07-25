CM Punjab election: Major political leaders to attend hearing in SC

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM on Monday (today).

On this occasion, major political leaders are likely to be present in the Supreme Court.

The main leaders of various political parties have decided to attend the court, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Umar Ayub, Babar Awan, Pervaiz Khattak and Aamir Kayani will come to the Supreme Court on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Sanaullah are also likely to appear in the Supreme Court. Nazir Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafiq and Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, Atta Tarar, and Malik Ahmed Khan are also expected to appear before the court.

PP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI leader Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Asad, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party Ameer Haider Hoti will also come to the court.

BNP’s Akhtar Mengal, Aslam Bhutani are also likely to appear in the Supreme Court, while Q-League chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema will also come to SC.

The security has also been informed regarding Chaudhry Shujaat’s arrival at the Supreme Court, he will confirm his letter in the court, on this occasion strict security arrangements will be made inside and outside the Supreme Court.

