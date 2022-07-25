CM Punjab election: Federal govt to file plea before SC for full court

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to filed plea with the Supreme Court of Pakistan for a full court to hear a petition from PTI candidate for CM Parvez Elahi against the ruling of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly, which paved for rejection of 10 PML-Q votes and resulted in Hamza Shehbaz being announced chief minister of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman will file a petition with the apex court to form a full court bench to hear the petitions with regard to Article 63-A of the Constitution.

HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S STATUS AS PUNJAB CM

Yesterday, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s status as Punjab chief minister (CM) is in jeopardy.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued a written order on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s plea against Dost Mazari’s ruling in the CM election case.

In its six-page written order after the day-long hearing, the court said: “Hamza Shahbaz will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday.”

READ: CM PUNJAB ELECTION: KAIRA DEMANDS SC FULL BENCH TO HEAR CASE

It ruled that Hamza should work as per the Constitution and law during the time period. However, the order, added: “As the chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains.”

The apex court noted that the counsel for the Deputy Speaker was not able to defend the ruling in terms of Article 63A (1)(b) of the Constitution. “The current status of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz is in jeopardy”, the order stated.

The apex court said that it didn’t want a vacuum to be created in such a large province. “Cannot leave the province without a chief executive,” the court ruled.

The court has also ordered Advocate-General Punjab Irfan Qadir to submit a written response regarding the CM election case. The apex court then adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Comments