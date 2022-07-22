CM Punjab election: PML-N ministers vacate govt offices: sources

LAHORE: Hours before the CM Punjab election, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial ministers have started to vacate government offices, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

Provincial ministers Hassan Murtaza, Malik Ahmed Khan, Rana Iqbal and others have started to vacate govt offices and residences, sources said.

It may be noted that the former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a long meeting with PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to get support for the Punjab CM election, but his efforts went in vain.

A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi now most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

