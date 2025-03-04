CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Step-by-step registration process

LAHORE: The Punjab government has begun registration for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 to distribute 110,000 Core i7 13th Gen machines for free of cost among eligible students.

Laptops will be provided to students studying computer science, medicine, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

However, students of private universities are not eligible to apply for the laptop scheme 2025.

Step-by step registration process

The students need to follow the listed guidelines to get themselves registered for the CM Punjab Laptop scheme.

Click the link https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/candidate/signup

You will land on the registration page

On registration page you need to enter details such as name, email, phone number and CNIC number

After adding the details, you will need to create a password before hitting the sign up button.

After completing the registration process, you can apply for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Student must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

Must be enrolled in 1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University/ College

For Public Sector Universities / Colleges (Minimum of 65% Marks in Intermediate)

For Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges / University (Minimum of 80% Marks in Intermediate)

Student must not be a recipient of any laptop scheme

Details of Laptop Allocation

Laptops will be distributed to 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2000 medical and dental college students.

Students from South Punjab will make up 32% of those who receive computers.