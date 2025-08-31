CM Punjab visits flood-affected areas of Kasur

Kasur: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Kasur where she arrived at a make-shift flood relief camp amid flood situation across the province.

The CM Punjab, on the occasion, held conversations with the flood-affectees and asked them their problems and woes.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed on the flood-relief camp while she was informed that as many as 29 villages were effected owing to the flood in the district Kasur.

Maryam Nawaz also visited a make-shift hospital and inquired about patients health at the hospital.

She praised the Rescue-1122 over showing the best performance in the flood affected areas. While she said that all the institutions are continuing the aid and rescue services in the better way.

According to a social media post she welcomed the flood-affected families who arrived by boat from the inundated area of Kalinjar.

She also directed the construction of water reservoirs to prevent future floods.

The CM Punjab also reviewed livestock, health, rescue and other camps as well at Talwar post.

Earlier, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that over two million people have been affected in ongoing flooding in the province.

In a media talk senior provincial minister said that the government will compensate people after assessment of their losses as the flooding subside.

She promised revival of the natural waterways, adding that a plan being prepared about the settlements within riverine beds, which will come into effect with zero tolerance.

Punjab minister said that with a comprehensive strategy the affected people will be relocated and resettled with homes to an appropriate place.

“An anti-encroachment operation has been underway in nullah Lai,” minister said. A complete ban has been imposed over auction of trees, she said.

She said that all provincial departments working in coordination adding that the Punjab government investing its own resources in relief activities.