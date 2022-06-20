CM Sindh directed to ensure foolproof security for LG polls

KARACHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan has directed Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to ensure foolproof security for local government elections and by-polls in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a letter penned down to CM Sindh, the election commissioner directed to take security measures to ensure peaceful polling in the two phases of local body elections and NA-245 by-polls in the province.

Sikandar Raja Sultan also directed the chief minister to take immediate action on the incidents of violence and snatching of ballot boxes in the NA-245 by-election in Karachi last week.

“Action should be taken against those responsible for violence and interference in polling,” the election commissioner told Murad Ali Shah.

Informed sources have claimed that the CEC instructed CM Murad to take steps for a peaceful environment in the forthcoming local body elections and NA-245 elections.

The election commissioner said that Rangers and Pakistan Army should be deployed at sensitive polling stations during the elections.

Earlier in the day, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in a letter to COAS General Bajwa sought military deployment during Sindh local bodies polls.

In a letter penned to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CEC requested the deployment of the military to ensure law and order during upcoming Sindh LG polls, by-elections on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly and NA-245 by-election.

Comments