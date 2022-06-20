Sindh LG polls: CEC writes letter to COAS Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday in a letter to COAS General Bajwa has sought military deployment during Sindh local bodies polls, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

In a letter penned to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CEC requested the deployment of the military to ensure law and order during upcoming Sindh LG polls, by-elections on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly and NA-245 by-election.

The CEC also lauded the role of the Pakistan Army during the General Elections of 2018 and LG polls. Chief Election Commissioner hoped that Pakistan Army will continue discharging their best duties in the upcoming by-polls and local bodies elections in Sindh for maintaining law and order.

Sources privy to the development said that the COAS has been requested to provide Army security due to a recent incident of violence in PP-167 Lahore.

Read more: CEC takes notice of violence in PP-167 Lahore

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja took notice of the violence in the PP-167 constituency of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja has directed ECP secretary Umar Hameed to contact IGP Punjab over the violent incidents.

The IGP has been directed to submit an inquiry report of the incident with ECP and has been urged to take action against the elements involved in violence and gun culture.

Comments