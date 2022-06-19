CEC takes notice of violence in PP-167 Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja on Sunday took notice of the violence in the PP-167 constituency of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja has directed ECP secretary Umar Hameed to contact IGP Punjab over the violent incidents.

The IGP has been directed to submit an inquiry report of the incident with ECP and has been urged to take action against the elements involved in violence and gun culture.

The CEC has also directed the administration to take strong action against those who violated the code of conduct during the campaign.

Read more: PP-167 Lahore: Police raid PTI central office

In another development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to the candidates after a firing incident at a PTI candidate’s office in Lahore’s PP-167 by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

Yesterday, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the scheduled by-election in July.

Comments