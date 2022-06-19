PP-167 Lahore: Police raid PTI central office

LAHORE: Heavy contingent of police raided the central office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the PP-167 constituency of Lahore ahead of by-elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI candidate Shabbir Gujjar told the media that 15 vehicles of Punjab police raided the party’s central office in Allah Hu Chowk area. Dozens of PTI workers have been arrested by police, whereas, the raiding officials also broke the assets.

In another development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to the candidates after a firing incident at a PTI candidate’s office in Lahore’s PP-167 by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

The district monitoring officer issued notices to PML-N and PTI candidates, Shabbir Gujjar and Nazeer Chohan, over the violation of the code of conduct and the use of arms.

Yesterday, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the scheduled by-election in July.

