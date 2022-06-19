ECP orders fair probe into PP-167 violence

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday took notice of firing and violence in PP-167 Lahore following a clash between PML-N and PTI, ARY NEWS reported.

The election commission directed the CCPO Lahore to conduct a fair inquiry into the matter and take strict action against all those responsible for the violence in the incident.

“A report on violence and firing should be prepared on an immediate basis,” the district monitoring officer said and those found guilty would be punished as per law.

The ECP official directed the police to take action without keeping in view the political affiliations of those involved.

Moreover, the provincial election commissioner has also directed the police to implement the election’s code of conduct and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the conduct.

It is pertinent to mention here that son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the scheduled by-election in July.

The police confirmed the incident and said that the clash occurred between the PML-N and PTI candidates. PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

“My son got injured after being hit by a vehicle and is currently being treated at Jinnah Hospital,” he said and added that they have submitted a formal request for registration of an FIR against the suspects.

