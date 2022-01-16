CM Sindh directs to develop organic milk, fruit, vegetable industry in Thar

THARPARKAR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that Thar has a great potential to grow organic vegetables, fruits and organic milk of cow, camel and goat which has a vast and rich international market.

He said this while chairing multiple meetings with elected representatives and officials during his visit to the Tharparkar district.

Murad Ali Shah constituted a committee under Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan with experts of Tando Jam Agriculture University and local agriculturists to study ways and means to boost the agriculture sector in Thar and give their recommendation for promoting organic fruit, vegetable and milk industry.

“We have decided that in every winter three festivals, sports, cultural and musical events would be organized in Thar to boost its tourism-based economy,” he said.

On the recommendation of the lawyers who called on him, the chief minister directed the Senior member Board of Revenue to prepare a plan for the survey of lands in Thar.

Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the cutting of trees directed deputy commissioner Mithi to stop it and asked him to grow more trees, including fruit trees to increase the population of birds in the desert.

The chief minister further directed to prepare a scheme of 500 submersible pumps for the people of Thar.

