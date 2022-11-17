CM Sindh disqualification: SHC seeks reply from AG in three weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought a report from the advocate general in chief minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification case, ARY News reported.

As per details, SHC issued notice to advocate general Sindh and sought the report within three weeks on CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification.

The petitioner Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi told the court to restore his plea for disqualification of CM Sindh.

He said that the plea was rejected in his absence as he was hospitalized after suffering from paralysis. He also submitted his medical; reports in court.

The petitioner further added that he request the court to restore his plea to disqualify chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected a plea for larger bench to hear the review petition related to the disqualification of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the review request related to the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Lawyer Hamid Khan appeared before the court and pleaded for the formation of a larger bench to hear the case, while the plea was rejected by the SC.

Formation of a larger bench has now become history, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked.

A citizen named Roshan Ali Buriro requested the disqualification of Murad Ali Shah on Iqama and dual citizenship.

