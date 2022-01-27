CM Sindh orders inquiry into violence during MQM-P rally

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah telephoned Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haque and expressed grief over incidents outside the CM House a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

“Such incidents should not happen,” the chief minister said while speaking to MQM-P leader during a telephone call and said that political differences should be sorted out through talks and in a political manner.

The two leaders condemned ethnic-based remarks with Amin ul Haque also raising the issue of MQM-P activist’s killing in Tando Allahyar outside a court.

The chief minister also telephoned MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain who sustained injuries during Wednesday’s protest outside CM House after being baton-charged by police.

The chief minister inquired after his health and prayed for his early recovery. “Such incidents should not have occurred and I directed the police to immediately release you yesterday,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also ordered an inquiry into the incidents outside CM House on Wednesday and directed the home secretary to submit a detailed report into the matter.

“Secretary home has been directed to lead the probe committee and determine regarding those responsible of the violent acts,” the commissioner Karachi said.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) on Wednesday announced that it would observe black day tomorrow (Thursday) against police torture on party workers protesting outside CM House against recently enacted Sindh LG law.

Addressing a press conference outside Karachi Press Club, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that party would observe black day on Thursday across the province against the brutality of Sindh police and demanded immediate removal of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar.

“Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah must step down or else “the doors of the city would be shut for him,” said Siddiqui.

He also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and demanded immediate suspension of Sindh Inspector General of Police from office.

