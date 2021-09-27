CM Sindh to welcome PM Imran Khan at Cantt Station for KCR ceremony

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah will Monday welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan whose visit is scheduled at the Karachi Cantonment railway station for the groundbreaking of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ARY News reported.

It is the first time after a long time that the Sindh CM is invited to attend PM Imran Khan’s visit as the last few visits were conducted by the premier without Murad Ali Shah being asked to join.

Karachi Circular Railway project set for groundbreaking

It was earlier reported Prime Minister Imran Khan will land today in Karachi on a day-long visit to perform the groundbreaking of the KCR project.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers.

All arrangements in this regard have been finalised at the Karachi Cantonment railway station. The ceremony will be held at a newly constructed guest house of the cantonment railway station.

Due to security reasons, platform No 7 and 8 have been closed for the general public while strict security measures have been put in place at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

In a statement issued here, the Sindh governor confirmed that PM Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi tomorrow (Monday) to lay the foundation stone of the circular railway project aimed at facilitating the local people in the metropolis.