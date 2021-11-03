CM’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani granted protective bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has granted the protective bail of the Sindh chief minister’s aide Aijaz Jakhrani besides ordering him to appear before an accountability court in Sukkur within 10 days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons Mir Aijaz Jakhrani has been granted protective bail by the Sindh High Court (SHC) following his plea for bail in an ongoing inquiry led by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The high court forwarded the matter to the trial court for conducting further hearings on Jakhrani’s bail plea. The CM’s aide was also directed to appear before the accountability court in Sukkur within 10 days.

READ: AIJAZ JAKHRANI APPEARS BEFORE NAB INVESTIGATORS

The court also issued directives to the authorities for returning his passport and surety money.

Aijaz Jakhrani is facing corruption charges in the provincial government’s education and works and services departments, whereas, several inquiries are pending against him in NAB Sukkur chapter.

Earlier in July, tensions had risen between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and local police over the registration of a case against CM Sindh’s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani.

READ: SC APPROVES PRE-ARREST BAIL OF CM SINDH’S ADVISER AIJAZ JAKHRANI

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been trying to register a case for the days but Jacobabad Civil Line Police registered the case on the government’s plea after rejecting its plea.

A case had been registered against three nominees and two and a half hundred unknown persons.

According to the investigating officer, he had waited for the National Accountability Bureau team for three days, called several times but the team did not arrive to file the case.

It emerged that the SSP had suspended SHO Aijaz Khoso who was along with the NAB team that went to arrest Aijaz Jakhrani and had given additional charge to Muhammad Sharif Mahar.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!