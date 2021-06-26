CNG Association demands govt withdraw hike in sales tax

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Association on Saturday demanded of the federal government to withdraw a hike in sales tax on gas.

Ghayas Paracha, the chairman of the association, appealed to the government to withdraw the hike in sales tax rate recently announced in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 that begins on July 1.

Also Read: FLOUR MILLS CALL OFF STRIKE AFTER ASSURANCE FROM FINANCE MINISTER

“The government is giving relief and concessions to large industries,” he said, calling on it to provide relief to the CNG sector as well.

He further demanded that the government allow private firms to import gas in order to keep the CNG sector alive.

Earlier this week, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG) announced to suspend gas supply to CNG filling stations across Sindh for an unidentified period starting 22nd of June.

Also Read: SINDH CNG STATIONS CLOSED FOR UNIDENTIFIED PERIOD

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSG), gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh will be suspended for an unidentified period on the directions of the federal government from tomorrow.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association’s office-bearer Sumair Najmal Hussain confirmed that they had received a notification about closure of CNG stations for an unidentified period from 22nd of June.