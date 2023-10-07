CNIC now mandatory to sell, purchase goods at scrapyards

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Saturday made it mandatory for ordinary citizens to show Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) in sale or purchase of goods at scrapyards, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh police made the decision in an effort to prevent the sale and purchase of stolen goods.

Moreover, action will be taken against scrapers who failed to provide their national identity cards. Sale and purchase of goods at scrapyards without CNIC will be considered theft, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted a targeted operation at Ranchore Line scrap market and checked the records of goods being bought and sold in the market.

The police also used Talaash app to check the motorcycle engine being sold in the market.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Sindh apex commission decided in principle to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants.

The Sindh apex committee’s session was held under the chair of the caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar in which the National Action Plan (NAP), katcha operation and overall security situation were reviewed.

IG Sindh gave a briefing on the overall security situation. The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and high-ups of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

It has been decided to continue the joint operation of police and Rangers in the katcha areas of Sindh.

A report was also presented on the illegally residing Afghan immigrants and their alleged involvement in serious crimes.