Sindh apex committee decides repatriation of illegal Afghan immigrants

KARACHI: The Sindh apex commission has decided in principle to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh apex committee’s session was held under the chair of the caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar in which the National Action Plan (NAP), katcha operation and overall security situation were reviewed.

IG Sindh gave a briefing on the overall security situation. The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and high-ups of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

It has been decided to continue the joint operation of police and Rangers in the katcha areas of Sindh.

A report was also presented on the illegally residing Afghan immigrants and their alleged involvement in serious crimes.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir asserted that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue action against illegal activities with full force.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks while attending the meeting of the provincial apex committee along with Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar.

COAS Asim Munir was briefed about the revised National Action Plan (NAP), operation in kacha area of Sindh and the security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC and private projects during the meeting.

He was also briefed about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and green Sindh initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Munir said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments will continue action against illegal activities with full force to deny the pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

He also underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.