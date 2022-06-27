CNICs to be used as health cards now!

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has signed an agreement with the health ministry for Sehat Sahulat Programme in which the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) will be used as health cards, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NADRA has signed an agreement with the federal health ministry and Punjab Health Initiative Management Company for the national health card and Sehat Sahulat Program. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the NADRA headquarters in Islamabad.

The eligible population will be provided with the medical treatment facilities at the prescribed fees at the government and private hospitals under the new mechanism in which CNICs will be used as health cards.

READ: HEALTH CARDS TO CONTINUE AS CM HAMZA SHAHBAZ ANNOUNCES NEW JOBS

The authority will provide a digital solution to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination under the agreement. The agreement will also enable the data verification process including family composition, CNICs, provision of a centralised management information system, call centre service centre, data hosting, allied services and hospital services module.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik, while addressing the event, said that the institution has possessed the best infrastructure for assistance with the government’s reform plans. NADRA is an important technological tool of the federal government which provides services, social protection programs and digital facilities in different sectors.

READ: FEDERAL GOVT PLANS PROVISION OF HEALTH CARD FACILITY TO KARACHIITES

He reminded that NADRA had digitalised the World Bank’s survey to determine the poverty score in Pakistan and linked it with the biometric database besides providing assistance to compile a database for determining the poverty rate.

Malik said that the citizens will get access to the medical-related facilities in a dignified way without facing any financial trouble.

He added that NADRA is going to provide the facility to 26.3 million families comprising 85 million population under the universal coverage in Punjab through the program. Prior to the new agreement, the federal government provided medical facilities to 1.6 million population across the country via NADRA.

Comments