Health Cards to continue as CM Hamza Shahbaz announces new jobs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Monday said that health card’s services will continue across the province besides also announcing fresh jobs in health department, ARY NEWS reported.

“The health card will continue in the province on the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif,” the chief minister said while heading a meeting of the provincial health department and directed immediate measures for adequate facilities in province-wide hospitals.

“A common man should get due respect in the hospitals,” he said.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz further ordered a comprehensive plan for provision of free medicines and making obsolete machinery functional in the hospitals. He announced jobs on the posts of technical cadre in the hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that health card facility was launched by PTI-led federal government with the then Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that Rs400 billion would be spent for the provision of health facilities to 30 million families and time would tell where the health card will take the country.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the people of Punjab will now be able to avail medical treatment up to Rs1 million at hospitals.

