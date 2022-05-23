CNN interview: Imran Khan says his Russia tour was misrepresented

Former PM Imran Khan, in an interview with US news network CNN, has said that his tour to Russia was misrepresented. He had good relations with Trump but not with the Biden administration, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan gave an interview to Becky Anderson for CNN and said that his tour to Russia was widely misrepresented, as no one could foretell that Putin was planning to invade Ukraine in those exact days.

He said that the American ambassador’s statement about forgiving Pakistan if the motion of no-confidence against me passes was a clear intervention in our domestic affairs. The statement was made on March 7 and the motion to remove me was submitted on March 8, he added.

In response to a question, Imran Khan clarified that the cypher was read aloud and shared with members so the National Security Council including the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, after which a demarch was also issued to America.

Also Read:PTI long march: ‘Imran Khan to unveil next strategy on June 3’

The former PM added that he had good relations with Donald Trump but the Biden administration was rude to them from the beginning. India is America’s ally but if it continues to trade with Russia, then why can we do the same, he questioned.

Comments