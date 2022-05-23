PTI long march: ‘Imran Khan to unveil next strategy on June 3’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan will unveil the next strategy on June 3 after reaching Islamabad during PTI long march, ARY News reported on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference today, said that Imran Khan will depart for Islamabad while leading a massive rally on May 25.

The PTI leader said that the federal government should take every step carefully. He said that the call for Islamabad’s long march is for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab province, whereas, it will also be attended by the people from Sukkur, Larkana and Karachi.

He said that a big rally is expected to join the Islamabad marchers from Karachi, whereas, Quetta and Hyderabad rallies will also be part of the long march.

He said that the economic crisis could not be ended until the resolution of the political crisis.

Fawad criticised that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departed for Switzerland just after the United States (US) visit, whereas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid four foreign visits during 35 days.

He censured that swimming and gymnasium are being constructed in the PM House and more than five residences were declared the camp offices. “Indictment in different cases is being deferred as the rulers are busy in foreign visits and meetings.”

Fawad said that the PTI leadership held three meetings in Peshawar today and decided to hold Haqeeqi Azadi March at any cost.

The institutions have decided to stay away from politics and let the political parties settle their issues.

He said that the interior minister has a criminal background and Rana Sanaullah announced to stop the PTI marchers. It is being said that 700 leaders and PTI activists will be arrested and cases will be filed against social media activists by the federal government, he added.

He censured that fake cases were lodged against journalists Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir and Sami Abraham and the owners of ARY News and other channels have been threatened to change their policies.

He said that the administration could not stop the huge crowd of nationals in Islamabad. He expressed hopes that the administration will not agree to follow the orders of violence from the government.

Fawad assured the PTI long march will be peaceful and the government must refrain from violence to stop the marchers.

