PTI long march: Govt decides to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to fail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

In a move to fail the PTI’s long march, the PML-N-led federal government has decided to seal the coming and outgoing ways towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, containers are also being shifted to the federal capital’s Red Zone. It is expected that the Red Zone will be sealed by tonight to ensure entry denial to the PTI workers and supporters.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Imran Khan addressed an important press conference after chairing the party’s core committee session to finalise the strategy and date of Islamabad’s long march.

Tabling his demands, the PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.”

