Coaching centre firing leaves one student dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A student was killed inside a coaching centre by the firing of a youth in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News reported on Friday.

A firing incident took place inside a coaching centre in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving one student seriously wounded. The student succumbed to his wounds after being shifted to Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Police said that the slain student was identified as Ehsan Akhtar who got killed by the firing resorted to by a youth namely Luqman.

According to reports, a semi-automatic rifle AK-47 was allegedly used to gun down Ehsan Akhtar by Luqman who easily brought the weapon inside the coaching centre.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Tariq Mastoi reached the crime scene. He told the media that two students had fought in the coaching centre a few days ago but the administration settled the issue.

He added that both students are studying in the same coaching centre. SSP Mastoi said that an investigation is underway into how the heavy weapon was brought inside the centre.

SSP Matoi said that the police will arrest Luqman soon.

Ehsan Akhtar was the youngest among five siblings and a part-time tutor of school children whose father runs a vegetable cart.

The maternal uncle of the boy told the media that his nephew lost his life due to a petty issue. He said that the family does not know from whom he engaged in a fight.

Akhtar’s paternal uncle demanded the authorities immediately arrest the accused who gunned down the boy.

