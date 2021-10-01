Coal train wagons derail near Chichawatni

OKARA: Several wagons of a coal train derailed near Chichawatni while moving towards Karachi from Sahiwal on Friday, however, no casualty was reported in the incident, ARY News reported.

The coal train derailment incident that occurred in Qadirabad caused disruption in the railway operations as many of its wagons overturned on the track.

Several passenger trains have been stopped at Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal and Mian Channu as the up and down tracks remained blocked for hours due to the coal train derailment.

READ: FIVE BOGIES OF FREIGHT TRAIN DERAIL AT MANDO DAIRO RAILWAY STATION

Sources within the Pakistan Railways said that the clearance of the track could take six more hours while the technical staff reached Chichawatni from Multan.

According to the Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson, seven empty wagons of the coal train was derailed near Chichawatni railway station. The coal goods’ train was moving towards Karachi from Yousafwala.

The spokesperson added that a relief train from Khanewal has arrived at the derailment site and started work to clear the track. The PR engineers, divisional superintendent (DS) and deputy divisional superintendent have reached the site along with the technical team.

The railway track will be cleared for operations after the completion of the relief work, it added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!