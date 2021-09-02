Five bogies of freight train derail at Mando Dairo railway station

SUKKUR: Five bogies of a freight train have derailed at Mando Dairo railway station, blocking the arrival and departure of other trains on the track, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A freight train carrying the stocks of coal has derailed at Mando Dairo railway station in Sindh’s Sukkur district near Rohri.

Sources within Pakistan Railways said that up-track was blocked due to the derailment of bogies of the freight train. Punjab-bound Jaffar Express was stopped near Rohri due to the blockade of the railway track.

Earlier in July, a bogie of a Peshawar-bound freight train had derailed at Rohri railway line, blocking the up track for the trains.

The incident had occurred at Rohri with Awam Express’ freight bogies that runs between Karachi and Peshawar. the railway traffic had been rerouted to down-track following the incident.