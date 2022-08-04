Coalition allies ‘rushed’ ECP for foreign funding verdict: Imran Khan

PTI Cheif Imran Khan said that the PML-N and other unknown forces conspired with the ECP to get such an unlawful verdict against the PTI, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman addressed protestors via video and said that the government turned the capital into a fort as if a foreign country was to invade the city.

PTI first rescued the country’s failing economy when it took charge in 2018, then it took the country out of a once-in-a-century pandemic. Just when the country was stabilizing, the opposition parties outsed our government, thinking it would bury our party, he added.

He added that the by-election in Punjab proved that the people of Pakistan are with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The PML-N lost the by-polls despite rigging, horse-trading and other manoeuvres, he added.

The PTI Cheif said that the PML-N delegation met with the ECP and ordered to announce the verdict of the PTI prohibited case. The ECP has exceeded its powers in the verdict, they are trying to suppress the people using the ECP, he added.

Imran Khan said that he tried his best to implement electronic voting to curtail the rigging that takes place amid elections but the PML-N and PPP sabotaged the process. Using the EVM would have eliminated 130 out of 183 ways to rig elections, he quoted an NGO.

The former premier said that they de-seated their members who sold their votes in the senate elections. MPA and MNA are sold in every election but the ECP is unaffected, he added.

He said that it was the overseas Pakistanis who were the first to come forward and fund the PTI because they knew that they were fighting mafias. They demanded to investigate PML-N, PPP and PTI cases simultaneously but the ECP did not comply with the SC’s decision, he added.

He added that the ECP decision has said that getting funding from any foreign resident is illegal.

The PTI Cheif also showed video messages from overseas Pakistanis who were listed in the PTI prohibited funding case.

He said that he participated in Arif Naqvi’s charity event in 2012 while he was charged with fraud in 2018, how could he have known that he would be charged for fraud?

He added that there is a difference between a certificate and an affidavit. An affidavit is given when you declare your own property, he added.

Also Read: PTI stages protest outside ECP office, demands CEC’s resignation

He said that this whole drama is being staged to keep us in a slave mentality. This is the struggle for real independence, he added. ECP allowed thieves and dacoits to participate in elections and rule our country which is shameful, he added.

Comments