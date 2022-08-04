PTI stages protest outside ECP office, demands CEC’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded the resignations of the members of the election body including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI Senators, MNAs, and other party leaders including Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, and Sheikh Rasheed marched toward the ECP office in Islamabad and chanted slogans against the incumbent CEC who they termed as biased toward the party.

“We have come here to submit charter of demands to the commission,” Asad Umar said, demanding that the members of the ECP should resign to uphold the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He demanded that the political instability should be ended through restructuring the incumbent ECP.

The party leaders were stopped by law enforcers initially to march towards the ECP office; however, they were later allowed to go to the gate and submit an MoU, demanding the resignation of CEC and other ECP members to a representative of the commission.

They submitted charter of demands to the ECP official and resolutions of the two provincial assemblies, demanding removal of the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan announced to hold a protest outside ECP office and demanded the resignation of the CEC.

“PTI will hold a peaceful protest out ECP office on Thursday against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja,” he said and reiterated his demand for the immediate resignation of the election commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday vowed that the government will not grant PTI supporters permission to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it falls in Islamabad’s high-security “Red Zone” area.

