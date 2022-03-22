COAS admitted Nawaz Sharif never refused anything, says Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that whenever former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was asked to do something, he never refused.

According to details, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a press conference in Islamabad said that in all our meetings, the COAS said that Nawaz Sharif has always shown respect towards Army. I’m not saying anything from my side, everyone heard the words of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he added.

While extending good wishes for the guests who came to Pakistan to attend OIC CFM session, the PML-N president hoped that the forum will raise a voice for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters, he added.

On the revelations made by Broadsheet LLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi, Shehbaz Sharif said that he had sought an unconditional apology from Nawaz Sharif.

Kaveh Mousavi has exposed the NAB-Niazi nexus through his revelations. No stone was left unturned but failed to prove Nawaz Sharif corrupt.

The leader of the opposition in NA appreciated Kaveh Moussavi for revealing the truth and endorsing that Nawaz Sharif is still a hero of the country who made nuclear blasts and took the country on the path of development.

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president said that Nawaz Sharif needs the permission of doctors, then he will come to Pakistan.

Regarding the National Assembly session on no-confidence, Shehbaz Sharif said that Speaker Asad Qaiser violated the law as he was bound to convene a session within 14 days.

