Court grants exemption to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted Shehbaz Sharif’s plea from exemption in hearing of the money laundering case against him and family members, ARY News reported.

His lawyers earlier submitted a plea for exemption from the hearing. “Shehbaz Sharif is the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly. He has been busy in Islamabad,” according to the exemption application, which pleaded for a day’s exemption from the court hearing.

“The National Assembly session has not yet started. It is not a legal ground,” the judge earlier remarked before granting the permission.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz got his attendance marked and was allowed to leave the case hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor told the court that four witnesses will be cross-examined in today’s hearing.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness was recording his statement in the court.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

