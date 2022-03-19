NAB should be done away with, says Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be done away with, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads PDM while talking in ARY News’ program Aiteraz Hai said that the process requires a little deliberation and legislation but in his opinion, NAB should be done away with.

Fazlur Rehman said the graft-buster body had been used for political victimization during different regimes, he alleged.

No confidence motion

The JUI-F said govt allies are not given any guarantee by the opposition for support on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government’s allied parties have already made it clear that they cannot move with them. They can make a formal announcement in two days, he added.

The PDM chief claimed that the opposition has the support of more than 190 MNAs with the support of govt allies and replied to a query that there has been no written agreement with the allies. No guarantee has been given to them as per his knowledge.

‘Govt moving matters towards confrontation’

Criticising the PTI government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the present rulers are dragging matters towards the confrontation by announcing their public rally after the opposition alliance.

We announced the public rally at D-Chowk earlier and will decide about the sit-in by reviewing the current situation, Fazlur Rehman added.

‘Ansarul Islam was unarmed’

On the Parliament Lodges incident, the PDM chief said Islamabad police was sent at the Parliament Lodges where the MNA was accompanied by 10 guests, Ansar-ul-Islam handled 1.5 million people in Islamabad for 14 days without any weapons, he said.

On PM Imran’s neutral statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the premier earlier, himself said Pakistan will remain neutral in Russia and Ukraine crisis and later said only animals can remain ‘neutral’, PM Khan should be asked to explain both of his statements, Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that the question of Asif Zardari and PML-Q meeting should not be asked from him. Political people discuss political issues in the meeting.

