NAB first target: Opposition prepares roadmap post-no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has decided to target National Accountability Bureau (NAB), first as they reveal the post-no-confidence motion roadmap, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

In a major development, the opposition has prepared the strategy what they are going to do after the success of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The roadmap has been chalked out after consultation with the PTI-led government’s allies, the sources claimed. The opposition is to target the NAB first after no-trust move success, while electoral and economic reforms are also on the cards.

After electoral and economic reforms, general elections will be held, the sources told ARY News.

It is to be noted that three major allies of the federal government, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have still not decided on resigning or staying in the federal cabinet.

The major opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Awami National Party have been accusing graft-buster body, NAB of political victimization.

Currently, a number of PML-N, PPP, JUI-F leaders, Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Akram Durrani and others are facing charges of corruption by NAB.

