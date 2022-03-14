MQM-P delegation meets Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday reached Zardari House Islamabad to meet the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership to discuss the political situation including the no-confidence motion.

Following the submission of the no-trust move by the opposition in the NA, political activities by both the government and opposition parties are in full swing.

A delegation led by MQM-P Covener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui comprises Aamir Khan, Ameenul Haq, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif.

Former president and co-chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh CM, Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussian Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Rukshana Bangash and others are representing the PPP side.

On Sunday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said their options are still open with regard to a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail reached Bahadurabad to meet the leaders of MQM Pakistan and conveyed the message of the Prime Minister to them.

According to the inside story the important meeting of PTI with one of the allies, MQM-P did not give any clear answer to Governor Sindh. Sources privy to the development had said Imran Ismail told MQM-P leaders that PM Imran asked allied parties to remain intact as the government is going nowhere.

