PM House receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that the Prime Minister’s House has received the summary for the appointment of the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 29.

“The Prime Minister Office has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence”, the minister tweeted.

سمری وزارت دفاع سے وزیراعظم آفس میں موصول ھو گئ. انشاءاللہ باقی مراحل بھی جلد طے ھو جائیں گے.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 22, 2022

Khawaja Asif’s tweet comes almost an hour after the ISPR said Tuesday night that it had forwarded the summary to his ministry for CJCSC and COAS appointments.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said in a statement that GHQ has forwarded the summary for the selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most lieutenant generals (Lt Gens) to the Ministry of Defence.

GHQ has forwarded the summary for Selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of 6 senior most Lt Gens to MoD. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2022

In accordance with the Constitution, the prime minister has the power to make the appointment of the four-star position in the armed forces. Later, the president will approve the four-star appointments in the armed forces.

