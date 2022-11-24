COAS appointment: SHC slaps Rs10,000 fine on applicant

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (IHC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the applicant who filed a plea related to a COAS appointment, ARY News reported.

The summary for CJCSC and the COAS is currently with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is expected to forward it to the president after signing it.

The SHC while slapping the fine on the applicant said in its remark that it is not their job to appoint or stop the appointment of the chief of the army staff (COAS).

In an informal talk with reporters hours after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed it had received the summary, Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that new army chief will likely be appointed before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Ankara visit.

Replying to a question about the COAS’s appointment at seniority or at merit, the defense minister said he is unaware and the name will be finalized by tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that it has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a “panel of names” for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

