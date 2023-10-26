COAS Asim Munir addresses National Security Workshop

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir addressed the National Security Workshop – 25 participated by representatives from all segments of society, ARY News quoted ISPR on Thursday.

The participants of National Security Workshop – 25 visited GHQ today. The participants were briefed about regional and internal security dynamics and the national security environment.

Later, the participants had an interactive session with COAS General Syed Asim Munir.

While addressing the participants, COAS Munir said, “Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces. Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

The army chief emphasised that intelligentsia and civil society have a greater responsibility to ensure that our people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against the hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against the state institutions of Pakistan.

The forum was also apprised regarding a host of measures being taken to curb activities of the illegal spectrum including smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, the army chief expressed “Safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.”

The army chief also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps, especially SIFC.

He concluded, “Army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan. We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability”.

National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University participated by representatives from all segments of society.

National Security Workshop – 25 was attended by 98 participants including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officers and representatives of the civil society.