COAS Asim Munir attends NUST Convocation

RAWALPINDI: The annual convocation week of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) commenced at the University’s main campus in Islamabad today.

Chairman NUST Board of Governors, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), graced the occasion as Chief Guest at the inaugural “Master Convocation Ceremony” and conferred medals upon distinction holders.

Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD students received degrees during the course of convocation week. Degrees are being awarded to over 3500 graduates from all NUST Schools at the main campus in the 7 core disciplines.

While addressing the graduates, COAS General Syed Asim Munir extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty.

He commended NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation.

The army chief emphasised that education is not an option but a necessity. He highlighted that today is the beginning of a new chapter in students’ lives, which heralds a significant change that demands greater responsibility.

He emphasised that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead.

COAS Munir remarked that it is now incumbent upon them to figure out and analyse challenges facing the country and put their intellectual resourcefulness to find their solutions.

Earlier upon arrival at NUST, COAS Munir was received by Rector NUST.