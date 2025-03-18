COAS, Bahrain National Guard commander discuss regional security

Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details, the meeting held discussion on matters of mutual interest, regional security landscape and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

COAS Asim Munir underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.

Last month, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, called on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail, it added.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.