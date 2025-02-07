Maldives army chief calls on COAS Asim Munir

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Maldives Armed Forces, Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, called on Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security dynamics, were discussed in detail, it added.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the enduring bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and the Maldives, underscoring their shared perspectives on key regional issues.

Read More: PM Shehbaz for enhancing ties with Maldives

“Recognizing the evolving security landscape, the two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and revitalizing bilateral ties, with a view to enhancing collaboration in areas of mutual interest,” the ISPR added.

The statement read that the visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army for its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and contributions to regional stability.