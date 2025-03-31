COAS spends Eid-ul-Fitr with troops In Wana and Chehkan

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the officers and troops employed on the Western Border.

COAS Asim Munir, offered Eid prayers, and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

During his interaction, COAS Asim Munir extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation.

“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he stated.

He appreciated the performance of the Armed Forces and LEAs alongside the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have always braved against the menace of terrorism.

In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS Asim Munir attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the greater cause of peace and stability.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Read More: COAS calls for Pakistan’s transformation into a ‘Hard State’

Earlier on March 18, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has underscored the need to improve governance and transform Pakistan into a hard state, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in Islamabad today, he said no agenda, movement, or individual is more important than national security.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir expressed the resolve to defeat terrorists and all their facilitators through a unified national response.

General Syed Asim Munir emphasized that all elements of national power must work in harmony to ensure sustainable stability.

He described the fight against terrorism as a war for the survival of the nation and future generations.

He underscored the need to improve governance and transform Pakistan into a hard state.

General Syed Asim Munir questioned how long the country could continue making immense sacrifices as a soft state, expressing concern over filling governance gaps with the blood of armed forces and martyrs.

The Army Chief urged Ulema to expose the distorted interpretation of Islam propagated by the Khawarij.