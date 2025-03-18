COAS calls for Pakistan’s transformation into a ‘Hard State’

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has underscored the need to improve governance and transform Pakistan into a hard state, according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in Islamabad today, he said no agenda, movement, or individual is more important than national security.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir expressed the resolve to defeat terrorists and all their facilitators through a unified national response.

General Syed Asim Munir emphasized that all elements of national power must work in harmony to ensure sustainable stability.

He described the fight against terrorism as a war for the survival of the nation and future generations.

He underscored the need to improve governance and transform Pakistan into a hard state.

General Syed Asim Munir questioned how long the country could continue making immense sacrifices as a soft state, expressing concern over filling governance gaps with the blood of armed forces and martyrs.

The Army Chief urged Ulema to expose the distorted interpretation of Islam propagated by the Khawarij.

Read More: NSC stresses immediate implementation of National Action Plan

He remarked that the existence of the country is paramount, saying, “If this country exists, then we exist; therefore, nothing is more important than the security of the nation.”

Asim Munir stressed the importance of unity to protect Pakistan and adopting a narrative that rises above political and personal interests.

The Army Chief expressed confidence that, with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the nation will succeed in defeating terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent wave of terrorist activities.

The meeting called for immediate implementation of the National Action Plan and a strategy to eradicate terrorist networks, counter logistical support, and dismantle the nexus between terrorism and crime.

The committee appreciated the bravery, courage, and professional expertise of the security forces and law enforcement agencies in countering terrorism and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.