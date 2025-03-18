Top brass gathers as National Security Committee meeting gets underway

ISLAMABAD: A high-level in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) comprising top military and civil leadership kicked off at Parliament House to discuss current security situation in the country particularly wave of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq summoned the national security body’s session on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the session being attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, chief ministers of all provinces and other civil and military leadership.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anawarul Haq, Chief Ministers of all provinces—Maryam Nawaz, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur and Sarfraz Bugti—, federal ministers and leaders of parliamentary parties are also attending the National Security Committee meeting.

More to follow…